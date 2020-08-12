Man shot in both legs while riding e-scooter near Justice Center in broad daylight, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man riding an electric scooter was shot just steps away from the Justice Center downtown, and it happened in broad daylight.
Police are still looking for the shooter.
The shooting happened Tuesday evening around 7 p.m. at the corner of West 3rd Street and St. Clair Avenue.
While at the scene, officers found five shell casings but no victim.
Turns out, the victim was shot in both legs and drove himself to a nearby hospital. The victim told officers he didn’t get a good look at the gunman.
One resident in the neighborhood said he was taken aback by the incident.
“I walk around here all of the time. It’s like my normal exercise route, now with the pandemic and everything. I’ve never felt unsafe around here...downtown, minus the unrest that happened. But I’ve never felt unsafe, like I’ve always felt fine.”
Police didn’t say whether this was a random or deliberate shooting, as they continue to look for evidence with that vehicle involved.
It’s a black Chevy Impala, with worn temp tags and tinted windows. Meanwhile, the victim was taken via Life-Flight to MetroHealth hospital, but there’s no word on his condition.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.