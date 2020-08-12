Man shot in both legs as he rides scooter in Downtown Cleveland

A man riding a scooter in Downtown Cleveland was shot in both legs after a passenger of this car fired a gun in his direction, Cleveland police said. (Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Avery Williams | August 12, 2020 at 12:13 PM EDT - Updated August 12 at 12:13 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot in both legs Tuesday night as he rode a scooter near Downtown Cleveland’s West 3rd Street and West St. Clair Avenue.

The 25-year-old victim then drove himself to the hospital, according to Cleveland police.

Police said the victim and a group of others were shot at around 7 p.m. by a man in a black Chevy Impala.

If you have any information on the driver of this car call Third District investigators at 216-623-5318 or Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
The victim was transferred from Lutheran Hospital to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment, police said.

