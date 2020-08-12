Man shot in both legs as he rides scooter in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot in both legs Tuesday night as he rode a scooter near Downtown Cleveland’s West 3rd Street and West St. Clair Avenue.
The 25-year-old victim then drove himself to the hospital, according to Cleveland police.
Police said the victim and a group of others were shot at around 7 p.m. by a man in a black Chevy Impala.
The victim was transferred from Lutheran Hospital to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment, police said.
If you have any information please contact the Third District investigators at 216-623-5318 or to call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
