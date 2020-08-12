Man who threatened Wickliffe dispatcher identified, arrested

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old man who threatened to shoot a Wickliffe Police Department dispatcher in mid-July has been identified and arrested, according to Wickliffe police.
Police said the man threatened a female dispatcher by describing his gun and claiming he would shoot her in the head when she tried to leave work.
He also used vulgarity towards her.
The dispatcher left work safely that night, and police said additional safety measures were taken.
Police said the suspect, who lives in Akron, turned himself in Monday.
He is facing charges of telephone harassment and aggravated menacing but has been released on bond, according to police.
Wickliffe Police Department said many threats and harassing messages have been directed at their employees over the last few months.
They said the incidents are unrelated and are likely a result of national events and societal unrest.
