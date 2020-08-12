Medical marijuana, cash stolen from Lake County dispensary during elaborate burglary

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information regarding a burglary at a Painesville Township medical marijuana dispensary.
Deputies responded to Bloom Medicinals on Monday morning for reports of a breaking-and-entering at the facility, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators discovered that the backdoor was forcibly entered during the burglary. The suspect, or group of suspects, then made it through drywall and reinforced concrete in an attempt to access the storage vault.
The sheriff’s office said cutting tools were then used to break through a steel vault door into the storage area where the medicinal marijuana products and cash were kept.
An unknown amount of marijuana and cash were stolen from the safe.
The business’ internet connection and alarm wires were tampered with, according to Lake County investigators, meaning no alarms were issued to dispatch deputies at the time the actual burglary occurred.
Bloom Medicinals announced on Tuesday that the dispensary will be closed until further notice due to “facility maintenance.”
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 440-350-5620.
