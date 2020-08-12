26 new deaths, an additional 1,422 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 3,734 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 104,248 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday.
An additional 5,523 cases and 274 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 11,901 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,721 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
