Northeast Ohio weather: Heating up in the short term, storms possible by the week’s end

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Despite the few high clouds that we’ve had around today, it’s been a very nice day.
I do think some of these clouds will scour out tonight, leaving us with mostly clear skies.
This is great news for tonight’s Perseid meteor shower.
Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 60s by morning.
Skies will stay generally mostly sunny for Thursday.
The only exception to that will be around the US 30 corridor, where we will see a few more clouds.
Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s tomorrow afternoon.
No rain is expected until Friday afternoon when pop-up storms will develop.
Not everyone will see rain though.
It looks like our best bet for rain will be on Saturday, although even that day will not be a washout.
We could use a little bit of rain around here.
