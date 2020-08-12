Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant day with some high clouds above

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is in place today and tonight. High clouds are streaming in from the southwest. The sunshine today will be dimmed because of this thin cloud deck. Humidity levels have dropped so much more comfortable to be outside. A lake breeze will develop by this afternoon. Look for high temperatures to be in the lower to middle 80s across the area today. The warmer stuff outside of the lake breeze zone. I went with a partly cloudy sky tonight. A light wind will allow most temperatures to fall to around 60 degrees by early tomorrow morning. You won’t drop as much along the lakeshore.