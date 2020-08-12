3 people in critical condition at UH after gunfire breaks out in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people are fighting for their lives following a triple shooting Tuesday night in East Cleveland.
At 9:38 p.m., officers rushed to the 15400 block of Euclid Avenue after a man had been shot in the face.
While on scene, officers discovered two more gunshot victims inside a nearby residence on Charles Road.
All three victims were taken to University Hospitals, and they were all listed in critical condition.
Hours earlier on Tuesday morning, a woman was shot in the face in the 15000 block of Euclid. She is in stable condition.
Anyone with information on the shootings is urged to call the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-681-2162, or Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.
All calls can remain anonymous.
