People over 65 lose most money in scams, BBB says

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A study by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) shows more than 80 percent of money lost in sweepstakes, lottery and prize schemes is lost by people over 65.
Almost half of the more than 4,000 scams reported to the BBB’s Scam Tracker since July 2018 were reported by seniors.
In addition, $2.52 million of the $3.1 million in losses reported to the BBB were lost by those over 65.
Scammers often call people saying they’ve won money and need to pay fees to get their prize. When people send money, however, they never receive any in return.
The BBB offers the following advice to avoid getting caught in a scam:
- You’ve got to play to win. A notification that you have won a prize in a contest you do not remember entering should be a red flag.
- True lotteries or sweepstakes don’t ask for money. If they want money for taxes, themselves, or a third party, it most likely is a scam.
- Call the lottery or sweepstakes company directly to see if you won.
- Do an internet search of the company, name, or phone number of the person who contacted you.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.