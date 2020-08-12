Richmond Heights woman goes from Ohio business to business challenging mask mandate

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - One thing you don’t want to leave home without these days is a face mask. It’s the law to wear a mask in public in many states, including in Ohio, but one Richmond Heights woman has made it her mission to fight back against the mask mandate.
Tom Berges owns Antiques & Uniques in Wickliffe. On Saturday, he came face to face with a woman who has been making national headlines for challenging Ohio businesses on the mask mandate.
“I know she was waving a camera around and taking video of me and her and flashing it around the store,” explained Berges. “She was trying to create a disturbance and I wasn’t gonna blow up and make it more explosive, so I was trying to lead her to the door.”
The Richmond Heights woman posted a video of the altercation on her Facebook page this weekend. Her name is Anna Peric. Despite it being seen nearly 100,000 times she told us she did not want us to air it.
“It’s not their job to tell me what to do with my body,” said Peric, about the store owners and managers who have told her to leave their business because she is not wearing a mask.
This isn’t the first time one of her videos went viral. She has been all over the internet for refusing to wear a mask at the Mentor DMV, a local gym and now at Berges’ store.
“There seems to be some sort of a faction out there that thinks this is violating their rights but really we’re just trying to keep this community safe,” said Berges.
Governor DeWine made it mandatory to wear a mask in all public places in Ohio. Even before the mandate, it was up to business owners if they wanted to require their customers to wear facemasks. Berges said its been his policy since they reopened. 19 News spoke to Peric over Zoom. She believes the governor’s mandate is illegal and violates her freedom.
“I wanted others to see the ordeal that I am going through or more specifically the enforcement level that other citizens and managers of a BMV, managers of the EPA are forcing onto me and they’re making it a requirement for me to wear a mask or they’re refusing me service,” said Peric.
“We just feel that we’ve been doing the right thing all along,” Berges said.
Berges said it took him threatening to call the police for Peric to leave. Peric has been challenging the mask mandate and posting the videos of those altercations publicly on her Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.