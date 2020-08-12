UPDATE: Three people arrested for distraction burglaries in two Ohio counties, PA

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Three people from the Chicago area were arrested for a series of distraction burglaries that took place in Lake and Ashtabula Counties and Pennsylvania Sunday.
28-year-old Rocky Mason, 29-year-old Rudy Miller and 26-year-old Apple Miller are awaiting arraignment in Lake County on charges of Burglary and Complicity to Commit Burglary.
On Sunday, officials received reports of two Hispanic men going door-to-door in a black Dodge sedan claiming to be from a water department.
While residents were talking to one man, the other would enter their home.
Incidents were reported in Concord and Leroy Townships in Lake County, as well as in Ashtabula County and Pennsylvania.
The suspects stole thousands of dollars worth of items, including a safe containing $10,000 in Pennsylvania and $6,000 worth of jewelry in Ashtabula County.
At 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Madison Township Police located the suspect vehicle, a black 2012 Dodge Challenger with an Indiana temporary registration.
A chase ensued and police set down spikes westbound on I-90 near the Route 615 exit to catch the car.
The police soon lost sight of the vehicle.
The suspects were caught after they called an Uber ride.
The Uber driver had been listening to police scanners and heard about a pursuit with a black Dodge.
After refusing an offer of $500 from the suspects to drive them to the Chicago area, the Uber driver dropped the suspects off at the Holiday Inn on Route 306 and called police.
Police detained the three people in the Dodge and impounded the car.
Police found the reported stolen items, including the safe and jewelry, in the Dodge.
Original story 8/10:
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in connection with a series of distraction burglaries in Lake and Ashtabula Counties.
The Sheriff’s Offices for both Lake and Ashtabula Counties say the men showed up at people’s houses claiming to work for the water department.
One man was wearing a florescent green vest and the other was wearing a bandana around his neck.
While one man would talk to a resident at the door, the other would go into the house and steal belongings.
Burglaries were reported on Clay Street near SR 534 in Ashtabula County and in Concord and Leroy Townships in Lake County.
