US Marshals: Gang member arrested on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A gang member was arrested on Cleveland’s West Side Wednesday, and U.S. Marshals said he was wanted for shooting someone multiple times in July.
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Andre Phillips at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Bosworth Road, according to a release.
The release said Richmond Heights Police Department and the Adult Parole Authority have looked for 25-year-old Phillips since he was identified at a suspect in the July shooting.
Phillips was peacefully taken into custody, according to the release.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.