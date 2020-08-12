Woman arrested making drug deal in Wickliffe parking lot, police say

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO)- Officers confiscated cocaine, heroin, MDMA, adderrall pills and a loaded gun during a drug deal, Wickliffe police said.
According to police, a Wickliffe detective spotted the drug deal in a Euclid Avenue parking lot around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
After calling in patrol cars to assist with the arrests, a 28-year-old Euclid woman was taken into custody and a 42-year-old Mentor man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
The Euclid woman is facing numerous charges; including, being a felon in possession of a firearm and drug charges.
