Woman arrested making drug deal in Wickliffe parking lot, police say
(Source: Wickliffe police)
By Julia Tullos | August 12, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT - Updated August 12 at 11:56 AM

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO)- Officers confiscated cocaine, heroin, MDMA, adderrall pills and a loaded gun during a drug deal, Wickliffe police said.

Drugs and gun found during drug deal, according to police. (Source: Wickliffe police)

According to police, a Wickliffe detective spotted the drug deal in a Euclid Avenue parking lot around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Loaded gun found during drug arrest, according to police. (Source: Wickliffe police)

After calling in patrol cars to assist with the arrests, a 28-year-old Euclid woman was taken into custody and a 42-year-old Mentor man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

The Euclid woman is facing numerous charges; including, being a felon in possession of a firearm and drug charges.

