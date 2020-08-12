Woodmere neighbors crying ‘fowl’ about pet chickens in family’s backyard

(b) Any person maintaining, keeping or stabling any of the animals or fowl in violation of this section within the Village on the date of the enactment of this section shall have sixty days to remove the same from the Village. Any person requesting a special permit to maintain, keep or stable any of the prohibited animals or fowl referred to in this section may make an application to Council for a Special Permit. Prior to issuing or refusing such a Special Permit, Council shall determine the size of the applicant’s land, the surface drainage, the effect on other property owners, the effect on the health, safety and welfare of the Village, the purpose for which the animals are maintained, kept or stabled. No such Special Permit shall be issued without a public hearing advertised for at least twenty days in the newspaper of general circulation in the community.