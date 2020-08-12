Woodmere neighbors crying ‘fowl’ about pet chickens in family’s backyard

WOODMERE, Ohio (WOIO) - Some neighbors in the village of Woodmere are all a flutter of one family’s pet chickens.
Four chickens are part of the Akben family.
But now, their family could be split apart in the name of the law.
Late last month, the Village of Woodmere received complaints about the family housing chickens in their backyard on Irving Park Avenue.
Mehtap Akben said she had no idea her neighbors were concerned.
“I’m upset because nobody come to tell us anything,” said Akben.
After looking into it, the council found ordinance 505.13 about farm animals which states:
(a) No person shall maintain, keep or stable swine, horses, mules, donkeys, cattle, goats, chickens , ducks, geese or other fowl in the Village or any other animal other than a dog, a cat or a domestic bird without first having obtained a special permit from Council.
(b) Any person maintaining, keeping or stabling any of the animals or fowl in violation of this section within the Village on the date of the enactment of this section shall have sixty days to remove the same from the Village. Any person requesting a special permit to maintain, keep or stable any of the prohibited animals or fowl referred to in this section may make an application to Council for a Special Permit. Prior to issuing or refusing such a Special Permit, Council shall determine the size of the applicant’s land, the surface drainage, the effect on other property owners, the effect on the health, safety and welfare of the Village, the purpose for which the animals are maintained, kept or stabled. No such Special Permit shall be issued without a public hearing advertised for at least twenty days in the newspaper of general circulation in the community.
(c) A violation of this section shall be a misdemeanor of the first degree.
(Ord. 1982-49. Passed 8-31-82.)
Mayor Benjamin Holbert III said he hopes all parties can work this out.
“From my understanding, they’re a wonderful family and they’re here in our community and we want to make sure they’re happy but we also understand that we have to respect the law,” he said.
Akban said they didn’t know about the law.
They’ve raised the animals since they were chicks and even reinforced the fences in their yard to protect the chickens.
She doesn’t know what they’ll do if they have to let them go.
“It’s hard, they are part of our family and we have made friends and they love the chickens,” she said “If it’s OK for everyone, we try to make it clean, not make any mess for anybody. So if we follow the rules, we’d like to keep the chickens.”
Holbert said the family has 60 days to get a special permit or officials will have to act.
“Hopefully there will be a happy medium where chickens and humans an coexist,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.