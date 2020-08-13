Akron student-athletes and their parents protest to play amid pandemic

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron student-athletes and coaches were ready to get back on the field and back into classrooms.
But now, they will have to wait at least another 9 weeks this fall.
A group of students and athletes were joined by their parents on Wednesday to protest the Board of Education’s decision to begin the school year virtually.
The school board made the decision earlier this summer as the Summit County Health Department recommended schools reconvene with online learning.
Akron Public Schools Communications Director Mark Williamson said after hours of debate and hybrid learning scenarios, they thought the safest thing was to keep kids remote.
“We realize we’re in an unwinnable situation. We accept that we always have we’ll always be in that spot with many decisions we make but none more than this one,” Williamson said.
The board’s decision also means that come this fall, fields will also remain empty, which is particularly painful for athletes after practicing over the summer.
Williamson said the board is still assessing how to handle non-contact sports like golf and cross country.
But for other student-athletes and their parents, it’s not good enough.
