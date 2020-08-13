Bedford Board of Education approves steep job cuts to cover budget shortfalls

BEDFORD Ohio (WOIO) - The Bedford Board of Education voted 5-0 Thursday night on a resolution that will slash staff to cover budget shortfalls brought on, in part, by the economic impact of the coronavirus.
The plan falls in line with the collective bargaining agreement between the Board, and the Ohio Association of Public School Employees Local 136.
Bedford Superintendent Dr. Andrea Celico said the district will seek out volunteers first, then officials will likely cut staff from the following areas: office personnel, building assistants, security, transportation, food services and nurse services.
There’s no set number yet, but the union estimates 100 people will lose their jobs in about 30 days.
