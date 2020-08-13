Cleveland mayor addresses concerns from residents regarding COVID-19 and public safety

Cleveland mayor addresses concerns from residents regarding COVID-19 and public safety
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, file photo (Source: Phil Long)
By Chris Anderson | August 13, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT - Updated August 13 at 9:22 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is expected to hold a press conference on Thursday morning to address city residents.

The mayor’s briefing is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Cleveland mayor addresses public’s concerns regarding COVID-19 and public safety

Issues with public safety, COVID-19 relief, and the city’s economic status will be discussed during the press conference.

As of Wednesday night, the Cleveland Department of Public Health reported a total of 4,581 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 92 deaths.

Police Chief Calvin Williams and other city officials will join Mayor Jackson for the briefing.

This story will be updated at the conclusion of the press conference.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.