Cleveland mayor addresses concerns from residents regarding COVID-19 and public safety

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is expected to hold a press conference on Thursday morning to address city residents.
The mayor’s briefing is scheduled for 10 a.m.
Issues with public safety, COVID-19 relief, and the city’s economic status will be discussed during the press conference.
As of Wednesday night, the Cleveland Department of Public Health reported a total of 4,581 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 92 deaths.
Police Chief Calvin Williams and other city officials will join Mayor Jackson for the briefing.
This story will be updated at the conclusion of the press conference.
