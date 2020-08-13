The Cleveland Orchestra to stream upcoming concert series, allow limited audiences in Severance Hall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The show will go on for The Cleveland Orchestra... virtually and socially distanced.
As the coronavirus crisis continues, The Cleveland Orchestra decided to replace the concert schedule they announced last spring with a new season of concerts that will help protect the health of the audience, musicians, and Severance Hall personnel.
The Fall season, which begins in October, will have five different concert programs performed live at Severance Hall without audiences.
Instead, the programs will be recorded and digitally streamed for audiences to enjoy from home.
Orchestra subscribers and donors of $300 or more will be able to stream these performances for free.
The rest of the public will be able to purchase the performances.
These autumn concerts will feature smaller, champer orchestra performances which include works from John Adams, Haydn, and Mozart performed safely spaced onstage.
The Cleveland Orchestra hopes to welcome audiences into Severance Hall during the Winter-Spring series that begin in January.
While the limited, socially-distanced audiences will consist of subscribers only to start, the Orchestra hopes to increase the number of attendees as safety guidelines permit.
These concerts will also be digitally streamed.
The Cleveland Orchestra will send subscribers more information on these concert series options in the weeks and months ahead.
President & CEO André Gremillet said, “The Cleveland Orchestra’s focus and mission remains the same: to share music that offers solace and respite from each day’s challenges, and inspiration and hope for the future.”
“Through all of this, I would be remiss in not commenting on how the grim reality of this crisis is impacting The Cleveland Orchestra as an institution. This is, without question, the most significant crisis in the Orchestra’s 100-plus year history. We remain focused on our core mission of making extraordinary music to share with our community — and we are working hard to ensure that we will come back in a way that allows us to grow and continue to serve all of you and this extraordinary hometown community, who have supported us for more than a century,” Gremillet said.
