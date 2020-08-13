Cuyahoga County launches interactive COVID-19 compliance map

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County has launched an interactive, user-generated map showing how businesses and public spaces are adhering to new health guidelines related to COVID-19.
As of late Thursday afternoon, more than 2,600 reports have been submitted.
About 60 percent of the submissions report “partial compliance.”
“I’m kind of shocked at this point that people have not complied as they should,” said Kirk Fontaine, of Cleveland.
Roughly 30 percent of the reports are for “non-compliance,” with the rest being “fully compliant.”
The ratings are based on mask usage, cleanliness and social distancing.
The reports are entirely user-generated and are not indicative of health violations, nor are the submissions considered official county records.
“But if that’s what we need to do to get everyone on the same page then that’s what we have to do,” Fontaine said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.