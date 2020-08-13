Decision on Ohio school sports expected during Gov. DeWine’s August 18 briefing; fans will be limited

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he expects to make an announcement within the next week regarding the status of school sports.
The governor, who would not get into specifics at Thursday’s press conference, said more details will be shared during the August 18 briefing.
“It will be a little disruptive,” the governor said in preview while hinting at the number of fans being restricted.
Gov. DeWine, who said the decision to play will ultimately need to be made by families and the school districts, suggested that only the players’ parents should be allowed to attend.
Many schools in Northeast Ohio have already decided to postpone extracurricular activities, like sports, for the fall semester.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.