Dog chained in the sun without water suffering from heat stroke rescued by neighbors, Lake Humane Society (disturbing video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake Humane Society took a dog into custody after video shared on social media showed the pit bull terrier mix struggling to stand and breath in the heat.
Painesville police and Lake Humane Society officials found the 1-year-old dog chained outside on August 9 in the sun without access to water, shade, or food while responding to the Ridgelawn Avenue home for reports of animal cruelty and a disturbance between neighbors.
According to Painesville police, a neighbor took the dog, now known as Penny, off the chain and brought her into their own home to try to cool her down and provide water.
In the disturbing video, the dog can be seen barely able to lift itself up while experiencing breathing problems.
**WARNING: This video may be difficult to watch. It contains graphic language**
The Lake Humane Society could not immediately take the dog into care because the owner was not present and pets are considered personal property, according to Painesville police. Ohio law prevents the humane society from taking an animal without the owner’s knowledge unless it is an “extreme circumstance.”
Penny was cared for by a family member of the owner until the Lake Humane Society eventually returned on Monday to take her in.
Medical staff at the Lake Humane Society said Penny was suffering from heat stroke and extreme dehydration, resulting in kidney and liver problems.
The dog continues to experience issues days after the rescue; Penny’s back legs gave out on Tuesday, causing her to collapse, according to the humane society.
Investigators filed a probable cause hearing with the Painesville Municipal Court on Tuesday and are seeking charges against the dog’s original owner.
Anyone who would like to donate towards Penny’s treatment can visit the Lake Humane Society’s website. She will continue to undergo lab work and condition checks on her way to recovery.
