21 new deaths, an additional 1,178 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 3,755 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 105,426 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a press conference on Thursday to discuss the latest COVID-19 information, including an update to the state’s threat level advisory map.
The governor’s remarks on Thursday come just days after he made recommendations for Ohio schools before they reopen in the fall for the upcoming academic year.
An additional 5,570 cases and 274 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 12,023 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,743 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
