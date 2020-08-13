21 new deaths, an additional 1,178 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

21 new deaths, an additional 1,178 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours
Erika Opperman gets a temperature check before entering the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (Source: AP)
By Chris Anderson | August 13, 2020 at 1:31 PM EDT - Updated August 13 at 1:58 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 3,755 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 105,426 cases reported statewide.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a press conference on Thursday to discuss the latest COVID-19 information, including an update to the state’s threat level advisory map.

Gov. DeWine shares important COVID-19 information for state of Ohio

The governor’s remarks on Thursday come just days after he made recommendations for Ohio schools before they reopen in the fall for the upcoming academic year.

Thoughts?

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

An additional 5,570 cases and 274 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 12,023 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,743 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.