Lakewood SWAT standoff ends with suspect in custody after man found dead outside home overnight

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A SWAT standoff that began late Wednesday night continued into the morning after Lakewood Police found a man dead outside a home and the suspect still inside.
Capt. Sprague said officers were called to a home in the 14600 block of Clifton Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. for a welfare check.
When officers arrived, they found a man lying outside the home who paramedics pronounced dead at the scene, according to Capt. Sprague.
According to Capt. Sprague, investigators learned there was a male suspect inside the home alone.
Police called the suspect multiple times, but he refused to leave the home, Capt. Sprague stated.
Capt. Sprague said Lakewood Police and members of the Westshore Enforcement Bureau S.W.A.T. Team were at the home in an effort to have the suspect surrender himself.
Lakewood Police confirmed the suspect was in custody just before 5 a.m. on Thursday.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will determine the death of the victim, who has yet to be identified.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.