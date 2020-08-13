Man pulled from burning car, South Euclid police investigating if vehicle was stolen

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating if a man rescued from a burning car Thursday, was driving a vehicle stolen from an East Cleveland woman.
According to South Euclid police, the car caught on fire at the intersection of Miramar Blvd. and Bayard Road.
Police said the 33-year-old man was pulled out of the vehicle before first responders arrived on scene.
He was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.
South Euclid police said the driver, whose name is not being released, was issued multiple driving under suspension charges.
East Cleveland police are now handling the possible stolen car investigation.
Officers said they are not sure how the vehicle caught on fire.
