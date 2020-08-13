North Olmsted motel owner and guest make amends after 19 News steps in

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman who lost her jobs due to the pandemic, then had to move out of her apartment, is now temporarily living in the extended stay Motel 6 in North Olmsted.
“Nobody wants to be here long term that’s not what our goal is, but due to what’s going on in the nation we kind of got landed here,” said Amanda Nihiser. “It’s a roof over my head and a place to call home.” However, she thought she would have to pack up and move out Friday. Nihiser said ownership told her to leave.
“I was told I have until tomorrow at 11 a.m. to get out because the owner said when he walked into our rooms it felt like home and it shouldn’t feel like home.”
She’s lived at the motel for almost four months. During that time, she’s made it feel like home with things like her own bedding and décor. She said she cleans it herself every day.
19 News spoke to the owner, Sam Shah, about his policies and why someone like Nihiser might get the boot.
However, Shah said she doesn’t have to leave. He said his concern was all “the stuff” in her room, like her chairs and rugs she brought.
“I saw there is a bunch of stuff. There’s nothing walking space, and that’s the only request I’m not kicking out.”
We asked why so much stuff is a problem. He said “as soon as the Fire Marshal we follow the instructions and the rules and regulations...Just only the thing is not getting so much stuff because how [will the] housekeepers perfectly clean.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.