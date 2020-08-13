Northeast Ohio weather: Needed rain returns this weekend, hot in the short term

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm air mass remains in place today, with humidity on the rise, especially south of Cleveland.
It will be hot and steamy through Friday.
While most areas will get through today dry, I can’t quite rule out a passing shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.
The opportunity for this to occur is limited but it is not zero.
Any storms that do develop will fizzle out with the loss of daytime heating, giving way to totally dry conditions for tonight.
Tonight will also be warm and humid, with temperatures in 70s for most of the evening.
Tomorrow will be similar to today.
Expect highs in the mid and even a few upper 80s, partly sunny skies, and a slight chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm, primarily in the afternoon.
The big weather change will occur this weekend, as rain returns to the region.
This has been a tricky forecast, as there is not much consistency in the models regarding whether or not it is going to rain this weekend.
Given the current model data and our knowledge of local weather patterns, we are expecting scattered showers and storms on Saturday.
It won’t rain every second or minute of the day, but the overall theme of the day will be more clouds, occasional showers and storms, and cooler weather.
Temperatures will only top out in the upper 70s.
A few lingering showers and storms are also possible on Sunday.
Highs on Sunday afternoon will only creep into the upper 70s.
I know that rain on the weekend can be a bummer.
But if it’s any consolation, we do actually need it.
The latest Drought Monitor, which just came out today, shows many areas of NE Ohio are still considered to be “Abnormally Dry.”
There are even locations west of Cleveland and south of Akron where we are in a “Moderate Drought.”
So, at least the rain we are expecting is going to be good for agricultural interests.
Back to the forecast now, if you’re a fan of temperatures in the 70s, I have good news for you.
We are forecasting highs in the 70s through the middle of next week.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.