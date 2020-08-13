Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny to partly cloudy today with afternoon temperatures in the 80s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairly warm air mass remains in place with the humidity on the rise, especially south of Cleveland. I have a good deal of sun in the forecast this morning. Some cumulus clouds develop by this afternoon. You will see a bit more cloud cover farther away from the lake. We will mix in some scattered high clouds as well. Afternoon temperatures will be well in the 80s. A lake breeze keeps things cooler if you are in that zone. A few spots along and south of the US 30 corridor will flirt with 90 degrees. It will be breezy where the lake breeze sets up as the wind turns northeast at 10-20 mph in the afternoon. A warm night ahead with increasing high clouds. We only drop to around 70 degrees by early tomorrow morning.