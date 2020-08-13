Ohio National Guard to set up in Avon Lake for free pop-up COVID-19 testing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio National Guard is coming to the northeast portion of the state to conduct a round of free COVID-19 testing.
According to Gov. Mike DeWine, the pop-up testing with the Ohio National Guard will be held in Avon Lake on August 19 and August 20.
Those interested in being tested, whether they show symptoms or not, can visit Bleser Park on Electric Boulevard in Avon Lake.
The screening by the Ohio National Guard is part of an initiative to provide easier access to testing in various communities throughout the state.
No out-of-pocket costs to the patients are associated with the tests.
