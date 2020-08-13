Online profiles highlighting Ohio children awaiting adoption are now available to view

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says a website featuring profiles of children in foster care who are waiting to be adopted is now available.
Ohio has over 16,000 children in foster care with more than 3,000 waiting for permanent homes, according to ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall.
“All children need and deserve forever families, and we hope this addition to our website will help achieve that for more of them,” Hall said.
The profiles feature the first names and ages of the children, as well as their hobbies and strengths to better reflect their personalities and interests.
Ohioans interested in adopting or fostering a child can visit the Job and Family Services website.
