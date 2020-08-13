Prosecutor pulls plea deal after Cleveland officer facing felony charges refuses to resign

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer facing multiple felony charges was in court Thursday for a plea hearing.
However, Cuyahoga County prosecutors cancelled the plea offer, after Officer William Tell and his attorney would not agree to the condition of having Tell resign from the police department.
Tell, a 20-year veteran of the force, was indicted in February on the charges of menacing by stalking, intimidation of a crime victim, abduction, bribery and unauthorized use of property.
According to the criminal indictment, Tell intimidated a victim in July 2019 and threatened to conduct unlawful traffic stops “any chance” he can get. In one case, Tell actually took the victim into custody illegally and restrained him in his vehicle while threatening physical harm.
Tell, 49, was hired in August 1999 and was most recently assigned to the department’s traffic bureau.
A next hearing date has not yet been scheduled.
Tell will remain suspended pending the outcome of the criminal case.
