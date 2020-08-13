REVIVE: 19 News Anchor Erin Logan hosting free workshop for teen girls struggling with self-esteem

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a question many parents ask: “Why doesn’t my teen daughter believe in herself?
As a journalist for nearly two decades, Erin Logan has interviewed so many who have dealt with this problem.
In fact, so did her own parents as she was a teenager who put a ton of pressure on herself to succeed.
“No one should have to wake up feeling like they’re not worthy or capable of being the best version of themself,” said Logan.
For this reason, she created the program REVIVE.
REVIVE stands for respect and love yourself, end the cycle of unhealthy relationships, vent to others, identify your strengths, and express emotions effectively.
Logan started the REVIVE program in 2018 while living in Connecticut and working as a reporter in New York City.
It was a series of workshops planned originally for women.
Since moving to Cleveland and speaking with other women, she realized her passion is helping teens.
In this strange, new world we’re living in, Logan was able to find a perfect spot with more than enough room to hold a free REVIVE workshop with plenty of room for social distancing.
MAQ Training in North Royalton has agreed to donate their spacious gymnasium on Sunday, August 30th, from 3-5 p.m.
There will be 10 chairs placed far apart for the workshops and masks will be required.
Logan will share her story and there will be a virtual seminar with a life coach who will answer questions and offer guidance.
The program is being sponsored by the Damiano Kilbane Group with Russell Real Estate.
Seats are limited, so please email Erin to secure your daughter a spot at erinlogantv@gmail.com.
