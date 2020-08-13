Summit County homeowner calls 911 after finding female burglar in an upstairs room

SUMMIT COUNTY. Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old woman is behind bars after Summit County deputies said she broke into a home early Thursday morning, looking for items to steal.
A homeowner on Graybill Road in Green called 911 around 2:40 a.m.
The resident told deputies the woman was found in an upstairs room.
Deputies said the homeowner detained the woman until they arrived on the scene.
According to deputies, Emma Ryland, of Akron, entered the house through an unlocked garage door.
While in the home, Ryland allegedly searched several rooms.
Ryland is charged with burglary and booked into the Summit County Jail.
