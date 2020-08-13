United Airlines adding nonstop flights from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to 4 Florida cities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Looking to head south for the winter?
United Airlines announced it has added four nonstop flights from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to four popular vacation spots in Florida.
Those cities include Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, and Tampa.
These are just part of the 28 new nonstop flights to Florida United Airlines has added across the country this winter.
United cites an increase in customer demand for the nonstop service additions to The Sunshine State.
The airline will increasingly add these flights starting Nov. 6 and run through Jan. 10, 2021.
“The addition of these new flights represents United’s largest expansion of point-to-point, non-hub flying and reflects our data driven approach to add capacity where customers are telling us they want to go,” said Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president of Domestic Network Planning. “We look forward to offering customers in the Midwest and Northeast more options to fly nonstop to Florida this winter.”
United requires all crew members and travelers to wear face coverings.
Those who do not follow the requirement may have their travel privileges revoked, according to United.
United said most mainline aircraft use state-of-the-art high-efficiency filters to circulate air and remove up to 99.97% of airborne particles.
There is also electrostatic spraying conducted on all mainline aircraft before departure for enhanced cabin sanitation, United said.
United also took on a recommendation by the Cleveland Clinic to require customers to acknowledge they do not have COVID-19 symptoms and agree to follow policies.
Customers can also utilize a touchless baggage check-in at more than 200 airports across the county.
