Cleveland Clinic doctor gives advice on how to talk with an anti-masker about face coverings

“I try to center the conversation on the facts of my experience with the pandemic. We have patients with COVID-19 in our hospital and those who we are closely monitoring outside of the hospital. This is very real for the caregivers working on the frontlines with these patients. It’s very real for patients, and for the families of these patients. As caregivers, we have a close-up view of this pandemic, and it isn’t a political statement for us. It’s the reality of what many of us see when we come to work every day.”