Dance teacher extradited to Ohio, high bond requested in student sex abuse case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A dance teacher accused of sexually abusing students over the last two decades has been extradited to Cleveland following his arrest last week in New York State.
Terence Greene, 54, of Garfield Heights, was booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail on Thursday on charges of sexual battery and contempt of court.
Court records show prosecutors filed a request for high bond on Friday. An arraignment date has not been set.
An arrest warrant was issued on July 24 after a former high school student told police Greene preformed oral sex on him in a dressing room at the Cleveland School of the Arts in 2008, where Greene taught dance for more than decade.
Cleveland Police say multiple other victims have come forward with other “extremely similar” incidents they say happened to them.
Greene was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Brighton, New York, just outside of Rochester, on August 3. He waived his extradition at a hearing in Monroe County Court on August 7.
19 Investigates has uncovered multiple complaints against Greene, ranging from sexual misconduct to rape, over the last 20 years.
Records show in 2003, a 14-year-old boy told police he had multiple sexual encounters with Greene, who he said was his dance instructor at the School of the Arts.
Greene was indicted and pleaded not guilty to four felony counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
He was acquitted in 2004 and continued work at the School of the Arts until 2014, after more allegations by students arose.
In 2015, Greene was hired to teach children again through Cuyahoga Community College’s Dance Academy.
Records show he abruptly resigned from Tri-C in January 2020 after new allegations were made by a high school senior, who told police he was sexually assaulted by Greene after dance practice last fall.
No charges have been filed in that case.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.