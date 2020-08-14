Gas station shooting on Cleveland’s East Side kills man, injures another

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A homicide investigation is underway after a gas station shooting killed one man and injured another early Friday morning.
Cleveland EMS said they pronounced a 23-year-old man dead on arrival at the Sunoco on East 55th Street and Payne Avenue around 1 a.m.
His identity is unknown at this time.
EMS also confirmed they took an 18-year-old man to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition.
Police have yet to confirm if any suspects have been identified or arrests made.
