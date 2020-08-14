Gunman guilty of murder inside Olmsted Falls condo

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A judge found a Cleveland man guilty of a deadly shooting inside an Olmsted Falls condo.
Antoine Pollard was convicted on all counts; including, aggravated murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, aggravated burglary and aggravated menacing.
Pollard’s bench trial was heard before Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maureen Clancy.
Pollard murdered Nathaniel Edwards, 26, inside a condo on Lake of the Falls Blvd. around 7:45 p.m. on March 6, 2019.
Pollard and his girlfriend were visiting Edwards at the condo complex when they got into an argument.
Edwards was shot while trying to intervene in the fight.
After the shooting, Pollard’s girlfriend ran away and called 911.
Pollard then held his girlfriend’s friend and her two children, ages 1 and 6, at gunpoint and made them drive him to another location.
He was arrested on March 8 in East Cleveland.
Pollard will be sentenced on Aug. 26.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.