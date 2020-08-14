Horizon League postpones all fall sports competition due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Horizon League announced it has postponed all fall competition for the fall season due to the further developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Horizon League Board of Directors’ decision impacts the championship season for men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, and the non-championship segment of men’s and women’s golf, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s tennis.
Horizon League said the board will decide if these sports can compete in the spring semester on a later date.
However, individual institutions will be allowed to make their own decisions regarding practicing, training, and recruiting in accordance to NCAA regulations, as well as their institutional and state guidelines.
The 12 schools in the Horizon League include:
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.