Lakewood mother follows trend, starts ’pandemic pod’ for young students

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood mother Cristina Caisedo posted on the Facebook page “Lakewood Community” to get kids together in her home during virtual classes this fall.
“Virtual learning is great, but they also need a lot of other things,” says the mother of Leila, a Roosevelt Elementary School first grader, and a newborn, Zachary.
With a background in early children education and on maternity leave from Lakewood Catholic Academy, she had an idea.
“I started thinking I can stay at home and I can work around this and make these plans and I started thinking what are the other parents doing who have to work outside of the house. I wonder how their children are going to receive help,” she says.
So, she says she can open her doors for a small group of students, appropriately spaced, to get the social, emotional, and educational support they might miss online.
The response has been immediately and overwhelming, businesses ever offering books, supplies, even an art studio for a field trip.
“Parents, they’re kind of stressed out trying to figure this out. I think we all are,” says says. ”A little bit of normal for them, that’s what motivates me to do it.”
She says “pandemic pods,” or “micro schools,” have become a trend with more schools going online.
Lakewood announced schools will begin remotely this school year.
