Menu released for 1st Cuyahoga County Fair food drive-thru event

Menu released for 1st Cuyahoga County Fair food drive-thru event
Map of drive-thru event (Source: Cuyahoga County Fair)
By Chris Anderson | August 14, 2020 at 10:07 AM EDT - Updated August 14 at 10:07 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A drive-thru food event at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds is scheduled to take place over the weekend in light of the fair cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers released the drive-thru food menu, which includes staples like funnel cakes, pierogi, and caramel apples.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO INSIDER TIPS: Here is the full menu and list of all the awesome options we have this weekend at our...

Posted by Cuyahoga County Fair on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Visitors can enter at the Bagley Road entrance and pick up a map, menu, and food from their favorite vendors without ever stepping out of the car.

The first-ever drive-thru event at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds is scheduled for August 15 and August 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The layout of the fair food drive-thru was approved by the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.