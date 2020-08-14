Menu released for 1st Cuyahoga County Fair food drive-thru event

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A drive-thru food event at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds is scheduled to take place over the weekend in light of the fair cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers released the drive-thru food menu, which includes staples like funnel cakes, pierogi, and caramel apples.
Visitors can enter at the Bagley Road entrance and pick up a map, menu, and food from their favorite vendors without ever stepping out of the car.
The first-ever drive-thru event at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds is scheduled for August 15 and August 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The layout of the fair food drive-thru was approved by the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.