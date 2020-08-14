24 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Friday there are 24 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 4,635 citywide.
The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 5 years old to their 80s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Health officials reported no new deaths in Friday’s update, which means the total cumulative Is 92 dead citywide.
You can read the state’s coronavirus numbers update from Friday below.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here. For individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
