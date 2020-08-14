29 new deaths, an additional 1,131 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health said 3,784 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 106,557 cases reported statewide.
These numbers will be updated at 2 p.m.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a press conference on Friday.
An additional 5,612 cases and 274 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 12,128 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,755 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
