The Next 400: What does declaring racism a public health crisis mean?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several cities and states from across the country have been pushing legislation to declare racism a public health crisis.
Cleveland and Akron are also on the list.
Lawmakers say the designations are meant to address racial inequities when it comes to criminal justice, education, health care, housing and transportation.
“You can’t do anything and move forward unless people are willing to acknowledge what has happened in the past and where we are in America.”
One of the first counties in the country to make the declaration was Milwaukee County. It’s been a year since they’ve done so. So what has happened since legislation passed?
The Next 400 takes a look at Milwaukee County’s plan and will it work for Cleveland? The report airs Friday night at 6 and 11.
