Northeast Ohio Weather: Humid day; afternoon temperatures well in the 80s to around 90 degrees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s going to be another warm and humid day. The morning is quite a bit warmer compared to yesterday. We are monitoring an upper low pressure system in Indiana this morning. This system is forecast to track through Ohio tonight and tomorrow. You can expect a mix of sun and clouds today. A few storms will pop up this afternoon across the western half of Ohio. Most will be dry today and tonight. Any storm that does develop will hardly move, so locally heavy rain is a threat. Afternoon temperatures will be well in the 80s to around 90 degrees. An afternoon lake breeze will keep things cooler in that zone. It will turn breezy in the lake breeze area as well with an east to northeast wind picking up at 10-20 mph. Mostly cloudy sky tonight courtesy of high clouds. Another warm and humid night ahead as we only fall to around 70 degrees by early tomorrow morning. The risk of rain has really gone down this weekend. The heavier rain and storms will stay south and east of our region.