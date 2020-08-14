Northeast Ohio Weather: Scattered storms on tap for the weekend, a taste of early Fall next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An upper level low slowly moving over the Ohio Valley may lead to a few passing showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Most areas will get through the afternoon and evening dry, but we can't rule out an isolated shower or storm.
Tonight will also be warm and humid with temperatures only bottoming out in the upper 60s tomorrow morning.
Typical low temperatures this time of the year are in the low 60s.
With this area of low pressure lingering nearby Saturday, scattered storms are in the forecast during the day.
As long as the current track of the low holds, we are not expecting this weekend to be a washout by any means.
However, if you have outdoor plans on Saturday, keep an eye to the sky.
Hit or miss thunderstorms may occur during the morning and afternoon.
If you’ll be outside tomorrow, listen out for thunder and seek shelter immediately if you hear any rumbles.
Temperature-wise, we'll top out in the low 80s tomorrow.
Regarding Sunday’s forecast, we have made a few tweaks there, as well.
We are expecting a mainly dry start to the day.
We may actually end up staying dry through midday.
A cold front will move through on Sunday afternoon, facilitating in the development of scattered showers and storms.
It is not going to rain every second of the afternoon, but, once again, if you're spending time outside, listen out for thunder.
Highs on Sunday will be quite seasonable in the low 80s.
In the wake of Sunday's front, a cooler, cleaner, more comfortable air mass will move in for next week.
Expect highs in the 70s Monday through Wednesday with very pleasant levels of humidity.
We’ll climb back into the low 80s Thursday and Friday.
A few spotty lake effect rain showers are possible on Monday.
At this time, we are forecasting dry weather from Tuesday through Friday.
