Parma Police searching for 50-year-old man missing since June 30

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police are asking the community to help find 50-year-old Scott Michael Taintor, who has been missing since the morning of June 30.
Police said he was last seen riding a red mountain-type bicycle east on Grovewood Avenue towards Broadview Road in Parma.
Taintor is 5′11″ tall, 275 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
It is unknown what clothes he had on, but he was wearing a backpack.
Call Parma Police at (440) 885-1234 or Detective Scott Faulisi (440) 887-7323 if you see him or know where he may be.
