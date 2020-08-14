Record-breaking number of car thefts in North Olmsted, police say

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Six vehicles were stolen from the west end of North Olmsted early Friday, police said.
According to officers, that is the highest number of one day vehicle thefts in at least a decade.
The vehicles were all stolen in the area from the Bretton Ridge subdivision at Christman Drive and Lorain Road to Old Shore Drive, a distance of 1.3 miles.
North Olmsted police said keys were inside every stolen vehicle.
Officers also said at least 19 vehicles were entered in that same area.
All of the vehicles that were entered were left unlocked, police said.
Once inside the vehicles, the thieves took anything of value; including, money, wallets and purses, police said.
Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors, remove keys from the vehicle and not to keep anything valuable inside your car.
