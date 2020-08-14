3 suspects arrested and charged in Wickliffe with multiple charges during drug investigation

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Wickliffe Police have arrested and charged three suspects as during the investigation, it was revealed that an officer interrupted a drug deal between the suspects.
Police said a detective suspected drug activity in the parking lot of Wickliffe Town center at 5 p.m. on August 13. He requested patrol officers to assist him in approaching two men and a woman.
As officers approached the three, a man fled on foot northbound, towards Euclid Avenue, police said. A patrol officer and a detective gave chase, and the man was tackled on the sidewalk. He was handcuffed after a brief struggle.
Police said the suspect who ran; a 28-year-old Wickliffe man, was charged with obstructing police and possession of needles. The second suspect; a 31-year-old Madison Township man, was charged with possession of heroin, trafficking in heroin, and possession of needles. The third suspect, a 28-year-old Mentor woman was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
