11th Congressional District Community Caucus Annual Labor Day Parade and Festival postponed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 11th Congressional District Community Caucus (CDCC) Annual Labor Day Parade and Festival has been postponed.
Congresswoman Marcia L. Fudge and the 11th CDCC Labor Day Parade organizers announced the postponement Friday.
The 11th Congressional District Labor Day Parade has celebrated community and political empowerment since 1971 and is known as the event culminating the end of the summer.
“Due to COVID-19, we have decided in the best interests of our community, participants and spectators not to have our parade as usual,” said Grand Marshal, Congresswoman Marcia L. Fudge said in a released statement. “We cannot afford to encourage our community to break social distancing protocols. We hope our community appreciates this decision and we hope to see you next year.”
“We promise to be back bigger and better next year as we celebrate our 50th year of coming together as a community,” said Fudge.
