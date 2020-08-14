24-year-old man fatally shot in head at HP gas station in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A homicide investigation is underway after a 24-year-old man was fatally shot in the head at the HP gas station on Friday, according to Cleveland Police.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said officers were called to the gas station on 13900 Kinsman Rd. at 12:15 a.m.
When officers arrived, the suspects already drove off, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
The victim has yet to be identified by police.
Police do not have a description of the car nor the suspect at this time.
This was the first of two deadly gas station shootings in Cleveland in just over an hour, and the second of three homicides in the city in three hours.
